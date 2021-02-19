WWE drops the Murphy/Aalyah Mysterio romantic storyline

WWE has dropped the romantic storyline between Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio on WWE SmackDown.

Aalyah has not appeared on WWE TV since the December 4 SmackDown episode, when Murphy lost to King Baron Corbin in singles action . The angle was just abruptly dropped out of nowhere.

There is no backstory or behind-the-scenes story as to why the Aalyah – Murphy storyline was dropped, but WWE has done away with it. It’s possible that creative had no real idea where to take the storyline next.