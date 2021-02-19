Walter becomes the longest-reigning NXT UK champion

Current NXT UK champion Walter today surpassed Pete Dunne as the longest-reigning UK champion, with 686 days and counting.

Dunne, who won the then WWE UK championship from Tyler Bate at NXT Takeover: Chicago, held the title for 685 consecutive days but then lost it to Walter on April 5, 2019 at NXT Takeover: New York in Brooklyn during WrestleMania weekend.

The belt was renamed to NXT UK title in January of last year after WWE launched the NXT UK brand. Since the belt’s inception in January 2017, only three Superstars held it, making it the least-swapped title under the WWE banner.

The 33-year-old Austrian last defended the NXT UK title on the January 14 episode of NXT UK on the WWE Network, defeating A-Kid to retain it.