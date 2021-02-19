Video: Finn Balor talks about his tattoos

WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor appeared on WWE’s After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves and Vic Joseph this week, and showed off some his tattoos.

Graves asked Balor about getting heavily tattooed over the last year and what took him down that path.

“Yeah, I don’t know, it was always something I got super curious about,” Balor said. “Like, in school I was super artistic. I almost went to art college instead of being a wrestler. It was all, like, I was very heavily inspired my whole life by art, and I would always look at guys with tattoos like, ‘Wow, that’s so cool!’

“But I had kind of the mindset like, I’m so wishy-washy and I change my mind so often that I don’t want to commit to anything, or I can’t commit to anything, and I think getting a little bit older and a little bit like, more care-free, I thought, ‘Who cares? It’s just a tattoo, it’s just skin, skin doesn’t last forever. I’m gonna die anyway, so it’ll die with me.'”

Finn then showed the ink on the top of his hand and explained the idea behind it.

“I got this one on my hand,” Balor said. “I don’t know if you can see it, it’s like me holding a space helmet, looking at the moon, kind of an idea of following your dreams.”

Finn also showed off the ink on his lower forearm on the opposite arm, noting that his wife Veronica drew some of the pieces.

“I got this dinosaur that my wife drew,” Balor said. “This seagull that represents my hometown because I’m from a small little fishing village in Ireland.”

He continued showing off the items, “And a couple other bits and pieces, a date, and things like that. I got my wife’s name on my hand here. That was the one that like, opened the floodgates, you know?”

Balor then revealed that he plans to really increase the number of tattoos on his body in the near future.

“I had a lot of plans to accelerate the amount of tattoos I was getting,” Balor said. “And then with lockdown and quarantine, a lot of the artists that I wanted to work with are outside of Florida. So, I haven’t been able to travel but I think once the world gets a little bit back to normal, I’ll up the ante a little bit.”

Balor and his wife previously got matching tattoos on the back of their arms in July 2019. Later that year he got the astronaut tattoo, and then the dinosaur piece. He then revealed the dandelion, cactus and seagull pieces in August of last year.

Below is video of Balor showing off some of his ink to Graves and Joseph: