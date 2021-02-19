Update on Bo Dallas’ WWE status

Third generation WWE Superstar Bo Dallas is reportedly preparing for life after pro wrestling.

Dallas is still under contract to WWE but is never used, and creative just never has any ideas for him. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that Dallas isn’t even brought to TV tapings to hang out backstage these days.

Dallas is still getting paid under his WWE contract. He and Liv Morgan have a farm that they run together, and they’ve reportedly started a family real estate business. The Observer notes that Dallas is studying that to prepare for life after wrestling.

It was previously reported that Dallas had taken some time off after November 2019. He has not wrestled since the WWE Crown Jewel event on October 31, 2019, where he and Curtis Axel, who is no longer with WWE, lost a Tag Team Turmoil round to The New Day. Before that he and Axel had lost a series of matches to various teams on RAW and SmackDown.

Bo noted in a December 2019 tweet, seen below, that he was on a “life changing expedition” and that we would be seeing a Bo we’ve never seen before. That potential gimmick change never happened. Bo rarely uses social media.

Dallas is a one-time WWE NXT Champion, a one-time WWE 24/7 Champion and a one-time RAW Tag Team Champion. He also held the FCW Florida Heavyweight Title three times, and the FCW Florida Tag Team Titles two times, with his brother, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Stay tuned for updates on Bo’s WWE status.