New segments confirmed for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has been announced for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

WWE just announced that The Rated R Superstar will open tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home episode. There’s no word on if Edge will announce his WrestleMania 37 opponent, but he previously indicated that he will be waiting until after Sunday’s pay-per-view.

WWE has also announced that Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello!” talk show segment will return tonight. Her guests will be WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge opens the show

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler appear on Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello!” talk show

* Cesaro, Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn, King Baron Corbin and Jey Uso

* The final build for WWE Elimination Chamber