Kaci Lennox Talks About How She Ended Up On AEW Dark

In an interview with Spencer Love for Love Wrestling, Kaci Lennox spoke about her AEW Dark debut against Ivelisse and how that appearance ended up happening. They sent us the following highlights:

On her AEW Dark appearance: “So I actually was messaged by somebody who works in the company, and essentially, they were just like, ‘Hey, do you want to come in and do some work for us?’ Of course, I’m not gonna turn it down. I know, I’m busy. I actually was! I did have an appointment. Because now what they’re doing is I believe they’re still taping two days a week. If they’re not, they were just doing it for the holidays so people could spend time with family, which is nice. I actually could not make the Wednesday taping, which was the live Dynamite. So I could only make it that Thursday. So I actually was busy!

But, I was messaged by somebody who worked there and he was like, ‘do you want to come in?’ And, of course, I said, yeah. We had to just fill out all the information and get a COVID test. And then, they COVID test you when you get there. I didn’t know anything that I was doing. QT had the match card, I was facing Ivelisse, and that is what you guys got! We actually were the last match of the night. We went on at like three o’clock in the morning. It was

cold! That was the that was one of the weeks that it was like freezing. It was like 30 degrees.”

On how the match went: “But it was totally fine. And I’m glad that I got to wrestle with Ivelisse, because she is one of my former trainers. She knows what I’m capable of. She knows that even if I’m like, ‘I can’t do it,’ she literally knows that I can. She believes in me more than I believe in my own self, and a lot of that stuff that I did in the match was actually the first time that I had ever done it in a match. Like I’ve done it at training. Crazy, right? Who does Who does that? Kaci does that! I mean, I’ve done it in training and stuff like that, but I had never actually done some of those moves in matches. So yeah, I’m thankful that I had somebody like Ivelisse to kind of lead the way and have that faith in me. So yeah, hopefully I go back. Fingers crossed! Double fingers crossed!”

On how far she’s come as a wrestler: “So I will definitely say, I feel like I have been in wrestling for 10 years. But like, when I think about that five year hiatus that I took, I’m like, ‘have I really been in wrestling for 10 years?’ How many injuries did I have to take off, blah blah blah. But, I definitely feel like I’ve grown in the aspect of being more confident in myself. Back then, and even when I started in 2016, I was so unsure, and I wanted to do everything by the book, and everything had to be called out and like, if one thing got messed up in a match, then I would totally freak out and go all deer in headlights. So that is definitely where I feel like I have progressed the most. Just being confident and confident in the ring. Knowing that I know what to do if one thing gets messed up, or if somebody slips, or anything crazy like that. Just knowing that I am capable of working around it. I feel like that’s where.”











