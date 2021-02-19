Jericho Reflects on Being Punched by a Young Fan While Wrestling Hulk Hogan

In a recent interview on Hollywood Raw, Chris Jericho discussed his favorite wrestling signs, the most underrated wrestler, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Chris Jericho on the best wrestling sign he’s ever seen: “The best sign that I ever saw was when I was a bad guy and it said, ‘Chris Jericho is STU’, and then they ran out of room, PID. I was like, dude, come on. You’re too f***ing stupid to even space it out properly to say, ‘Chris Jericho is’… write the letter smaller. If you mess it up, rip it up and do it again. You’re really losing your point here – Chris Jericho is stupid.”

On a kid punching him during a match with Hulk Hogan: “The other one that I always love is when I was in the summer of 2002, I was working with Hulk Hogan. It was kind of his last run in the WWE, and we were doing all the live events non-televised. He was the good guy, I was the bad guy, and we had so much fun. People just loved Hogan and people just hated me. I remember one kid in the crowd had a sign that said Hulk Hogan is a Jedi. It was right around when the second of the new Star Wars movies came out, maybe Attack of the Clones. That just really bothered me. I remember I cut a whole promo on this kid who wrote the sign that Hulk Hogan was a Jedi, and how dare you compare the brilliance of a Jedi with the dumpster fire that’s Hulk Hogan.

“Then, at the end of the match, we ended up fighting ringside. The kid who wrote it – Hogan held my arms behind me and goes, ‘Hit him, kid.’ And I’m like, okay, what’s this kid gonna do? This kid – he’s probably eight years old – balls up his fist and punched me in the face as hard as he could, and it really hurt. I was like, ‘Hulk, come on, man.’ He’s like, ‘Sorry, brother. I thought he would just give you a slap or whatever.’ I’m like, ‘Geez, Louise. If you were such a Jedi, why don’t you use mind control and tell him not to punch me in the face, Mr. Jedi?”

On his pick for most underrated wrestler: "Let's see. Who's the most underrated wrestler? Oh man, those are hard. What pops into your head, it's hard. There's a guy called 2 Cold Scorpio who was really good that I don't think gets the credit for how good he is. There are probably a million others too, but that's the first one who comes to mind."












