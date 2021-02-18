WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships to be defended on NXT soon

The March 3 edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

It was announced on tonight’s NXT show that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will defend against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Kai and Gonzalez earned their title shot by winning the first-ever NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Tonight’s NXT show featured a segment where Kai and Gonzalez celebrated with Men’s Dusty Classic winners MSK. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix hosted the trophy celebration. It was confirmed that the same trophy will be used for the men’s and women’s winners each year. MSK had their names added to the plaque under the previous winners, while a new column was started for the women’s tournament winners.

The segment was interrupted by Jax and Baszler, who came to the ring and had words with Kai and Gonzalez, while MSK and Phoenix watched from the corner eating popcorn. Jax noted at one point that she came to honor WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, and recalled how he once told her, “Baby you are one big beautiful badass bitch!” Gonzalez responded and said God rest Dusty’s soul but he never met Gonzalez either. Baszler went on to say that they are coming back to NXT to embarrass Kai and Gonzalez, and that they were on the right side of history at “Takeover: Vengeance Day” for the tournament finals, but will be on the wrong side of history on March 3. Gonzalez later capitalized on the “My hole!” buzz from RAW and said on March 3 she will shove her boot so far up “Nia’s hole” that she will never get it out.

There’s still no word yet on when MSK will get to challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

Stay tuned for updates. Below are a few shots from tonight’s segment, along with video:

"I'm not the same person I was, but if you want to find out first hand, I will happily KICK YOUR HEAD OFF!" – @DakotaKai_WWE to @QoSBaszler 👀🍿 @NashCarterWWE @TheBethPhoenix @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/5UJTFMndxt — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 18, 2021