Tully Blanchard to return to the ring…14 years after retirement

Tully Blanchard, the WWE Hall of Famer who was an integral part of the legendary Four Horsemen, is lacing up his wrestling boots one more time.

Blanchard will be teaming up with FTR on the March 3 episode of Dynamite to take on Jurassic Express in a six-man tag team match.

The 67-year-old might be a bit rusty as he has not stepped in the ring since August 2007 and retired that same year.

He joined AEW in July 2019, aligning himself with Shawn Spears and later FTR.

Blanchard was an original member of the Four Horsemen and was part of the group from 1985 until he went to WWE in 1988.











