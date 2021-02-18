Sting gets powerbombed by Brian Cage on Dynamite

Sting got his first taste of action last night on Dynamite…although he was on the wrong end of it.

Team Taz came out and called out Sting for a little talk. Taz urged Sting to drop the bat, telling him that without the bat, he’s done. Sting fell for the trap, attacking Cage after removing the bat but Hook attacked from behind. With Sting fighting off Hook, Cage went in and hit the powerbomb, laying out the former champion in the middle of the ring.

After the show, Tony Schiavone said that Sting was feeling fine and decided to take the move because he thought it was “good for business.”

This was the first bump in the ring for the 61-year-old since the Night of Champions 2015 match against Seth Rollins where he was seriously injured. Sting announced his retirement a year later.

Sting will team up with Darby Allin to take on Brian Cage and Ricky Starks at Revolution.