Ric Flair: “I give Sasha Banks all the credit in the world”

In an interview with FOX Sports, Ric Flair said that while he thinks Charlotte is the greatest female wrestler of all time, Sasha Banks and Asuka are in the conversation. Here are highlights:

On the best female wrestler of all time: “Charlotte, I’ve said it right on TV: She’s the greatest female wrestler of all time. I’m qualified to say that because I’ve seen ‘em all. I wish she would get the credit she deserves.”

On other female wrestlers in the conversation: “I give Sasha Banks all the credit in the world. She’s a working fool. I mean, she is. She is that good. I’d put Asuka right there, too,” he went on. “But, people are going to say, ‘Well, she’s not colorful enough.’ Right? In terms of technical skills, Asuka’s right there. Don’t let me leave her off. People are going to go, ‘She’s not colorful enough. She doesn’t speak English.’ Which is bullsh*t … The three of them are right there, boy.”

On the evolution of women’s wrestling: “I started in the ’70s, and I’ve seen the whole evolution. And to see this thing come around, with [Charlotte] and Sasha and Becky [Lynch] and Bayley — well the three at first and then Bayley right afterward in the women’s division – when Stephanie [McMahon] walked out in Atlanta and said, ‘Ta-da!’ It really, really changed. That’s part of the history of our business.”