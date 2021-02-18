NXT updates on LA Knight

WWE recently filed to trademark the ring name for new WWE NXT Superstar LA Knight but it looks like they got the spelling wrong.

WWE filed to trademark “LA Night” on February 14, which is the same day the former Eli Drake made his return to the company on the NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” Pre-show. As noted, Knight issued a warning to the NXT locker room and said he has his eyes on anyone holding a NXT title.

The trademark filing was for “LA Night” but WWE has been referring to the newcomer as LA Knight. This is also the name he’s using on social media.

WWE included the following use description with their filing to the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

“IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

While Knight did not wrestle on last night’s post-Takeover edition of NXT, he did cut a promo in a pre-recorded segment, which you can see below.

“What the hell do you want?,” Knight asked, answering his door to the NXT camera man. “Actually you know what, let me talk to you, because it was just a few days ago, NXT ‘Takeover: Vengeance Day,’ I put NXT on its ear, with the advent of LA Knight walking in the door, already people around the world are saying, ‘Wow, LA Knight might already be the greatest NXT Superstar of all-time.’

“So it’s no surprise that you’re here knocking my door. If you come around knocking my door unexpected again, I’m going to do some knocking myself, I’ll knock your damn head off. I’m gonna put it to you like this – everybody who comes in always says, ‘Oh, it’s the hottest free agent!’ But if their name ain’t LA Knight, then somebody told them the wrong story because now the truly hottest free agent is off the market, about to claim my perch. Who’s gonna stop me? Nobody. NXT at this point belongs to me. Ain’t nothing gonna stop me, not because you’re not good enough, but because I won’t let ya, and that’s not an insult, that is just a fact of life. Oh, whose game is it? It’s LA Knight’s game. Now get out.”

Knight tweeted after the segment and wrote, “Well hello there neighbor… join me on an adventure, would ya?? #WWENXT #LAKnight”

He added in a follow-up tweet, “Who’s game is it???? #LAKnight #WWENXT”

You can click here for Triple H’s post-Takeover comments on being a fan of Knight and why he brought him back to the company. As noted, this is Knight’s second run with WWE. He appeared on TNT’s reality show The Hero back in 2013, which was hosted by The Rock, and then signed with WWE in May of that year, but never made it out of NXT, getting released in August 2014. He then had successful runs with Impact Wrestling and the NWA, until being quietly released from the NWA this year. He is a former NWA World Tag Team Champion, a one-time Impact World Champion, a one-time Impact World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time TNA King of the Mountain Champion.

Stay tuned for more on Knight in NXT. You can see video from last night’s segment below, along with his tweets: