Millie McKenzie

Real Name: Millie Mai McKenzie

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 128 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 17, 2000

Hometown: Coventry, England

Pro Debut: October 17, 2015

Trained By: Fight Club Pro

Finishing Move: Ace Crusher

Biography

– McKenzie was also known as Millie Marks.

– October 17, 2015, Millie lost her debut match to TJ Sky at PWA Young vs. Ligero 2.

– April 2, 2016, Millie won a Battle Royal at Ironfist Future Stars.

– June 4th, Millie defeated Lana Austin at Ironfist Gang Wars ’16.

– June 5th, Millie defeated Violet Vendetta at the WIH 1 Year Anniversary Show.

– September 17th, Millie & Hari Mahal defeated Chris Drew & Kat Von Kaige at the FFW 1st Anniversary Show.

– September 24th, Millie won the vacant Ironfist Women’s Title by winning a 3-Way.

– November 12th, Millie retained the title against Evelyn.

– December 10th, Millie defended the title against Nixon Newell.

– December 11th, Millie competed in the WIH Rumble.

– February 4, 2017, Millie defended the Ironfist Women’s Title against Dani Luna.

– March 31st, Millie defeated Bobbi Tyler at MCW in Abergavenny.

– April 22nd, Millie & & Killian Jacobs defeated Dani Luna & Joey Scott at BEW European Uprising ’17.

– June 11th, Millie defeated Athena Furie at the WIH 2 Year Anniversary Show.

– July 15th, Millie defeated Ruby Radley at LCW New Foundations.

– August 19th, Millie lost the Ironfist Women’s Title to Melanie Price.

– September 1st, Millie, Omari & Kyle Fletcher lost to The Furies (Fire Ant, Solo Darling & Travis Huckabee) in the first round of the CHIKARA King of Trios ’17.

– September 30th, Millie competed in a Gauntlet for the vacant FFW Women’s Title.

– October 6th, Millie lost to Nina Samuels at EVE Nasty Women.

– December 1st, Millie lost to Omari in the first round of the FCP Infinity Trophy ’17.

– December 5th, Millie defeated Little Miss Roxxy on Defiant TV.

– December 23rd, Millie competed in a 3-Way for the CPW Women’s Title.

– December 30th, Millie won a 3-Way at PROGRESS 60.

– January 10, 2018, Millie defeated Bea Priestley on PROGRESS Live at the Dome #3.

– February 17th, Millie defeated Jimmy Havoc at XWA 51.

– February 18th, Millie defeated Kay Lee Ray for the Defiant Women’s Title.

– February 19th, Millie defeated Lana Austin on Defiant TV.

– February 25th, Millie defeated Candy Floss at APW My Bloody Valentine.

– March 19th, Millie retained the Defiant Women’s Title in a 3-Way.

– March 26th, Millie retained the title against Kay Lee Ray.

– April 28th, Millie defended the title in a Last Man Standing match against Kay Lee Ray & she competed in the Defiant No Regrets Rumble.

– May 5th, Millie competed in the Wild Card Ladder match at EVE Wrestle Queendom.

– May 13th, Millie challenged Jamie Hayter for the BLW Women’s Title.

– June 1st, Millie & Pete Dunne defeated The Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) for the PWR Tag Team Titles.

– June 17th, Millie lost the Defiant Women’s Title to Bea Priestley.

– June 29th, Millie & Pete Dunne lost the PWR Tag Team Titles to the Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) in a 3-Way.

– July 25th, Millie challenged Jinny for the PROGRESS Women’s Title.

– August 25th, Millie lost to Jinny in the first round of the WWE NXT UK Women’s Title Tournament.

– August 26th, Millie & Xia Brookside defeated Charlie Morgan & Killer Kelly on WWE NXT UK.

– October 6th, Millie lost to Meiko Satomura in the semi-finals of the wXw Femmes Fatales ’18.

– October 26th, Millie lost to Jordan Devlin in the first round of the FCP Infinity Tournament ’18.

– November 9th, Millie lost to Shanna in the finals of the SWE Queen of the Ring Tournament ’18.

– November 10th, Millie entered into the EVE SHE-1 ’18.

– December 6th, Millie won the vacant Fight Forever Women’s World Title in a 3-Way.

– December 9th, Millie lost the title to Bea Priestley in a 3-Way.

– January 4, 2019, Millie & Natsumi Maki defeated BAKURETSU Sisters (Yuki Aino & Nodoka Tenma) at Tokyo Yoshi Pro ’19.

– January 6th, Millie defeated Ayame Sasamura for the Sendai Girls Junior Title.

– January 19th, Millie defeated Veda Scott on Good Wrestling #12.

– February 1st, Millie defeated Yuu at FCP Wrestle House ’19.

– February 16th, Millie competed in a 3-Way for the PWA Community Title.

– February 23rd, Millie challenged Jayde for the APEX Women’s Title.

– March 15th, Millie retained the Sendai Girls Junior Title against Charli Evans.

– March 24th, Millie competed in the Kamikaze Pro Over the Top Rumble.

– April 17th, Millie lost the Sendai Girls Junior Title to Command Bolshoi.

– May 11th, Millie lost to Indi Hartwell at MCW Brewery Brawl.

– May 27th, Medusa Complex (Millie & Charli Evans) defeated Beauty Bear (Chihiro Hashimoto & Mika Iwata) for the Sendai Girls Tag Team Titles.

– June 8th, Medusa Complex retained the titles against DASH Chisako & Hiroyo Matsumoto.

– June 15th, Millie challenged Amale Winchester for the Women of KULT Title.

– June 29th, Millie defeated Shazza McKenzie at SWE The Day Before Tomorrow.

– July 20th, Millie lost to Shazza McKenzie in the first round of the Good Wrestling The Gift of Good Tournament.

– August 15th, Millie defeated Charli Evans to win the vacant REACH Women’s Title.

– September 15th, Millie competed in the PROGRESS Rumble.

– October 3rd, Millie challenged Kasey Owens for the TNT Women’s Title.

– October 5th, Medusa Complex defeated The Rascalz to win the Riptide Tag Team Tournament.

– October 13th, Medusa Complex lost the Sendai Girls Tag Team Titles to Reiwa Ultima Powers (DASH Chisako & Hiroyo Matsumoto).

– October 26th, Millie defeated Sadie Gibbs at the SWE 9th Anniversary Show.

– October 27th, Millie lost to Toni Storm at OTT Defiant 3.

– November 10th, Millie defeated Mercedes Martinez to win the EVE SHE-1 ’19.

– December 7th, Millie defeated Amale for the Women of KULT Title.

– January 11, 2020, Medusa Complex won the EVE Tag Team Titles by winning a 3-Way Elimination.

– February 2nd, Millie retained the REACH Women’s Title against LA Taylor.

– February 8th, Millie competed in the Kamikaze Pro Over the Top Rumble 7.

– February 23rd, Millie defeated Toni Storm at PROGRESS 103.

– March 7th, Millie competed in the Resurgence Rumble.

– March 8th, Millie defeated Charli Evans at RevPro Lethal Weapon.

– March 14th, Millie & Gene Munny lost to Money Versus Everybody (Damon Moser & Paul Robinson) at Riptide The Storm ’20.