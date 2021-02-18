Konnan reportedly has COVID-19

Pro wrestling legend Konnan has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

As noted earlier this morning, it was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Konnan was hospitalized due to a kidney issue. It was said that the situation was serious as he had a kidney transplant back in 2007.

In an update, Lucha Libre Online now says former WWE and current AAA announcer Hugo Savinovich is reporting that Konnan has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As Hugo Savinovich has just reported, Konnan has confirmed to us that he unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he is hospitalized,” Lucha Libre Online wrote (translated by Google). “He recognized that his life was in danger. At this moment he is out of danger and hopes to be given the medical discharge between today and tomorrow to be able to continue your treatment from home. Konnan is in our prayers as is his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

