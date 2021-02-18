Jim Ross and Drew McIntyre react to “WWE Champion Kenny Omega” line from AEW Dynamite

AEW announcer Jim Ross has been trending on Twitter since introducing AEW World Champion Kenny Omega as “WWE Champion Kenny Omega” before a segment on this week’s Dynamite show on TNT.

It looks like McIntyre has tweeted a response to JR’s blunder as he posted a photo of himself with the title and wrote, “The WWE World Champion, Drew McIntyre is not impressed or amused.”

JR also explained the botch and blamed it on live television.

He wrote, “Yep. Heat of battle. Live TV. My bad…,.”

Omega has not responded to the blunder as of this writing.

You can hear JR’s slip-up below, along with the related tweets: