Impact ratings/viewership for this week

Tuesday’s post-No Surrender edition of Impact Wrestling, featuring fallout from last Saturday’s No Surrender event, drew 197,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show drew a 0.06 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This week’s Impact ranked #117 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and #129 for the night on cable in viewership.

These numbers are up from last week’s No Surrender go-home episode, which drew 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the key demo. Last week’s episode ranked #129 on the Cable Top 150 and #139 for the night in viewership.

This week’s Impact viewership is up 29% from last week’s show, and up 50% in the 18-49 demographic rating. This is the best Impact viewership and rating of the year, and the best since the December 8 episode where AEW World Champion Kenny Omega appeared, which drew 221,000 viewers with a 0.08 rating. This week’s Impact viewership was up 6% from the same week in 2020.

CNN’s Presidential Town Hall topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, and in viewership with 3.639 million viewers.

This Is Us on NBC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic for network TV with a 1.12 rating. NCIS on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 5.767 million viewers.

Below is our 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode