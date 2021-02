Episode one of Young Rock, titled Working The Gimmick, and which premiered yesterday on NBC did 5,034,000 viewers in the overnight numbers and was the second most-watched show on network television. The show was second in 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 demos with 0.4, 0.9, and 1.4 ratings respectively.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)