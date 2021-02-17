Updated AEW Revolution Card

Feb 17, 2021 - by Michael Riba

AEW Revolution will take place on Sunday, March 7th from Jacksonville, Florida. Below is the updated card following the February 17th Dynamite:

AEW World Championship – Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Eliminator Tournament Winner

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

Revolution Ladder Match; the winner earns a future AEW World Championship Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Scorpio Sky vs. three others to be announced

Tag Team Street Fight
Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin and Sting

Big Money Match; the winner will take 100% of the loser’s earnings for the first quarter of 2021
Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

