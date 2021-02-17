Updated AEW Revolution Card
AEW Revolution will take place on Sunday, March 7th from Jacksonville, Florida. Below is the updated card following the February 17th Dynamite:
AEW World Championship – Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Eliminator Tournament Winner
AEW World Tag Team Championship Match
The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF
Revolution Ladder Match; the winner earns a future AEW World Championship Match
Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Scorpio Sky vs. three others to be announced
Tag Team Street Fight
Brian Cage and Ricky Starks vs. Darby Allin and Sting
Big Money Match; the winner will take 100% of the loser’s earnings for the first quarter of 2021
Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy