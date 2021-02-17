The Rock talks possible presidential run

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently spoke with Erin Jensen of USA Today to promote last night’s “Young Rock” premiere on NBC. Rock said he would consider running for office of President of the United States if that’s what the American people wanted.

Rock previously made headlines in 2017 for saying he was “seriously considering” a run for president. He still has not ruled out the possibility.

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” the former WWE Champion said. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people…So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

Last night’s premiere included a scene where a 10 year old Rock offended a group of wrestlers by saying the sport was “fake.” In response, WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant (played by Matthew Willig) picked the young Rock up to eye level and told him to never use the “F word” again. They then hugged. Rock told USA Today that this was the “family version” of the incident, and that he really received some in-ring disciple when he stepped out of line like that.

“Honestly, what would happen is when I stepped out of line like that, I would be brought into the ring,” Rock said. “Their way of discipline was to take me in the ring. And beat my a– in a way that I learned actually how not fake wrestling is.”

Below is a clip from last night’s premiere with Rock (played by Adrian Groulx) learning the importance of maintaining the gimmick from his dad, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson (played by Joseph Lee Anderson).











