Selene Grey

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 130 lbs.

Date of Birth: June 14

Hometown: Minas, Uruguay

Resides: Joliet, Illinois

Pro Debut: August 2013

Trained By: PCW Chicago Ridge

Finishing Move: My Shade of Grey (MSG)

Biography

– November 17, 2013, Selene, D’Angelo Steele & Chico Suave lost to Stevie Fierce, KO Kendra & Atomio at a GALLI event.

– February 1, 2014, Selene lost to KO Kendra at a PWK event.

– May 23rd, Selene challenged Stacy Shadows for the BCW Women’s Title.

– October 11th, Selene won the CP Women’s Title by defeating Amber Rodriguez (c) & Nyla Rose in a 3-Way.

– November 8th, Selene lost the title to Nyla Rose in a 3-Way.

– April 18, 2015, Selene challenged Stacey O’Brien for the WLW Ladies Title.

– August 15th, Selene defeated Stacey O’Brien at PWE Party at the Beach.

– August 29th, Selene competed in a 3-Way for the vacant NWP Women’s Title.