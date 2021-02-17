Selene Grey
Height: 5’5″
Weight: 130 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 14
Hometown: Minas, Uruguay
Resides: Joliet, Illinois
Pro Debut: August 2013
Trained By: PCW Chicago Ridge
Finishing Move: My Shade of Grey (MSG)
Biography
– November 17, 2013, Selene, D’Angelo Steele & Chico Suave lost to Stevie Fierce, KO Kendra & Atomio at a GALLI event.
– February 1, 2014, Selene lost to KO Kendra at a PWK event.
– May 23rd, Selene challenged Stacy Shadows for the BCW Women’s Title.
– October 11th, Selene won the CP Women’s Title by defeating Amber Rodriguez (c) & Nyla Rose in a 3-Way.
– November 8th, Selene lost the title to Nyla Rose in a 3-Way.
– April 18, 2015, Selene challenged Stacey O’Brien for the WLW Ladies Title.
– August 15th, Selene defeated Stacey O’Brien at PWE Party at the Beach.
– August 29th, Selene competed in a 3-Way for the vacant NWP Women’s Title.