New match and segments announced for NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will open up with Kyle O’Reilly in the ring.

WWE just announced that tonight’s opening segment will feature O’Reilly trying to get an explanation for Adam Cole’s attack at the end of “Takeover: Vengeance Day” on Sunday.

WWE has also announced that Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai will be on the show to celebrate their tournament, while MSK will also appear to celebrate their Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic win. There is still no word on when Kai and Gonzalez will challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, or when MSK will challenge NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

The only new match announced for tonight’s show is tag team action with Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart.

The updated NXT preview for tonight also says NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano will be trying to locate Austin Theory. Theory has not been seen since Dexter Lumis hit him with an apparent chloroform attack backstage before Gargano’s win over Kushida at Takeover on Sunday.

While not officially announced for tonight’s show, NXT Champion Finn Balor teased on Twitter that he will be appearing. LA Knight, the former Eli Drake, also teased that he will be making his Wednesday night NXT debut tonight. Furthermore, WWE is teasing that we will see more of Cameron Grimes’ new money-maker storyline on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Fallout from “Takeover: Vengeance Day”

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Karrion Kross in a non-title match

* MSK will celebrate their Men’s Dusty Classic win, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai will celebrate their Women’s Dusty Classic win

* Can NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano locate Austin Theory?

* Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

* Kyle O’Reilly opens the show looking for answers from Adam Cole

* Possible appearances by LA Knight, Cameron Grimes and NXT Champion Finn Balor