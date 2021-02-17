Match no longer taking place on NXT tonight

The non-title match between WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross has been pulled from tonight’s show, according to PWInsider. The match is no longer listed on the WWE website, and is not being promoted with the other matches & segments for tonight’s show on social media.

Escobar vs. Kross was originally announced last week, and was still being promoted as recent as this afternoon. It’s worth noting that Kross and Escobar were not tweeting about the match today.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current advertised line-up for tonight:

* Fallout from “Takeover: Vengeance Day”

* MSK will celebrate their Men’s Dusty Classic win, Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai will celebrate their Women’s Dusty Classic win

* Can NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano locate Austin Theory?

* Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell

* Kyle O’Reilly opens the show looking for answers from Adam Cole

* Possible appearances by LA Knight, Cameron Grimes and NXT Champion Finn Balor

