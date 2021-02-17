LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT EPISODE

– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at Sunday’s NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event.

– We’re live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. Fans chant “NXT!” as we see Vic joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. They talk about the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners celebrating tonight, and honoring the legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes. Barrett cuts her off as we see Kyle O’Reilly walking across.

– Kyle O’Reilly hits the ring and takes a mic. He says we all saw what happened at the end of “Takeover: Vengeance Day” and he’s tried to make sense of it but can’t. He’s shocked, confused, pissed off and disappointed. He goes on about how The Undisputed Era was supposed to be special but Adam Cole ruined it for all of them.

O’Reilly says Cole superkicked him in the face and stabbed him in the back. Kyle says but Cole is still his brother and he’s giving him the benefit of the doubt, and needs to know what that was all about. Kyle calls Cole out to come explain himself, and says when he’s done he probably will punch Cole in the face, but he will hear him out. The music hits and out comes Roderick Strong.

Kyle yells that this isn’t about Strong. Strong says The Undisputed Era is still special. They all know Adam and he knows Adam did that solely off emotion. He understands they are brothers and he knows Cole regrets it. Kyle yells at Strong and interrupts, saying he needs Cole to explain, not Strong. Kyle says Strong’s peacekeeping mission is a waste of time, so stop. They argue some. Kyle tells Strong not to get in the ring, not because he doesn’t trust him… no, it is because Kyle doesn’t trust Strong. He doesn’t know who to trust. Kyle doesn’t need to hear shit from Strong, he just needs Adam Cole to get his ass out here. The music hits and out comes NXT Champion Finn Balor to a pop.

Kyle says he’s not looking for Finn. Finn says Kyle needs to get in line behind him if he’s looking for Cole. Finn says they have business to address. Kyle offered his hand and he knew he should never have accepted it because we all saw what happened when he did. Strong tells Balor that Kyle had nothing to do with what happened. Strong and Balor argue at ringside. NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch run down with Pete Dunne, laying out Balor and Strong at ringside as fans boo them. Balor goes down and clutches his ankle. It appears O’Reilly watched the attack from the ring. Officials back Dunne off but he runs back over and stomps away on the champ. Dunne, Lorcan and Burch are backed away to the ramp by officials.

– NXT General Manager William Regal is backstage. He shows us a video message he received earlier from NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar. He said Kross threatened him but no one threatens Escobar, so he’s going home. Escobar told Regal that the match isn’t happening on his time, but it will happen on his own time. Regal says the match will happen next week but if Escobar doesn’t show up, he will be suspended indefinitely and he will be stripped of his title, even though the match isn’t for the title. Regal then announces a six-man match for tonight – Lorcan, Burch and Dunne vs. Balor, O’Reilly and Strong.

The Way vs. Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

We go back to the ring and out comes The Way – Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae with NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano. Gargano is carrying missing person flyers for Austin Theory, who hasn’t been seen since the chloroform attack by Dexter Lumis at Takeover on Sunday. We get a replay of what Lumis did to Theory at Takeover. Gargano passes out the flyers to the announcers. Out next comes Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon. They ride in on Moon’s tank and fire her projectile over the ring. Gargano joins the announcers for commentary.

Shotzi and LeRae start off. Hartwell ends up sent to the floor as Moon gets involved and LeRae is also sent out. Moon and Shotzi keep control and Shotzi covers for 2. Moon comes in and they double team LeRae as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial break. Moon nails a suplex on LeRae for another pin attempt.

Back from the break and Moon and Shotzi are in control still. They hit a big double team on both opponents. Moon then unloads on Hartwell for a 2 count as Gargano rants on commentary. Moon drops Hartwell as Shotzi comes in and covers for a 2 count. Moon quickly tags back in for a double team in the corner. LeRae runs over and assists from the floor, allowing Hartwell to level Moon with a big boot for a 2 count. LeRae tags in and covers Moon for a 2 count. LeRae grounds Moon now.

We see a white van arrive in the back parking lot. Gargano seems a bit spooked, and LeRae apparently also sees it on the screen. LeRae keeps control of Moon and clotheslines her for a 2 count. LeRae works Moon over and stomps while she’s down. Hartwell tags back in and drops Moon with a back elbow. Moon kicks out at 2. They go back and forth now. Hartwell overpowers and hits a sidewalk slam for a 2 count. LeRae tags in and drops an elbow on Moon in the corner. LeRae works Moon over as she tries crawling for a tag.

LeRae with a submission before putting Moon back down for a 2 count. Hartwell tags back in for more double teaming. Moon fights out of their corner, rocking Hartwell with forearms. Hartwell takes Moon to the apron and rocks her. Hartwell drops Moon to the floor and tags in LeRae, who nails a springboard elbow from the apron to Moon on the floor. The camera shows us the white van in the back parking lot again. Gargano gets up and walks off to investigate who is in the van. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Shotzi finally tags in and unloads on Indi in the corner. Shotzi drops Indi on her face and covers for 2. Shotzi grounds Indi and bridges her but LeRae breaks it up with a senton. Moon runs in with a big suplex to LeRae. Indi with a Spinebuster to Moon. Shotzi with a forearm but Indi levels her with a big forearm. Everyone is down.

We see Gargano beating on the doors and windows of the white van, asking if Theory is in there. We go back to the ring and Hartwell tags in LeRae. Indi slams Shotzi and LeRae follows up with a superkick to the face for a close 2 count. The announcers confirm that the Dusty Classic winners will participate in trophy presentation ceremonies tonight. Shotzi ends up with LeRae on her shoulders, using her to drop Indi as she comes in. Moon assists and drops LeRae on her head for a 2 count. Indi and LeRae are both down. Shotzi goes to the top, as does Moon. Indi knocks Shotzi off and LeRae knocks Moon off.

Indi and LeRae go to double team Moon but Gargano appears on the stage with Theory, who has his wrists and ankles zip-tied, and a cover over his head, and he’s in his boxers. LeRae is excited, as is Indi. LeRae goes to the stage to celebrate with Theory and Gargano, allowing Moon to roll Hartwell up for the pin to win.

Winners: Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon

– After the match, Shotzi and Moon celebrate as their music hits. The Way re-groups on the stage, happy to have Theory back.

– We get a video of Pat McAfee on his private jet. He says we’re seeing that Adam Cole is a scumbag, like he told us all along. He insults fans some more and says he’s accepting apologies. He also goes on knocking Cole and the fans, and possibly teasing a future return. He then plugs the “#PatWasRight” hashtag. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see McKenzie Mitchell approaching Kushida in the trainer’s room. She asks him about Johnny Gargano and the NXT North American Title after their match at Takeover. Kushida mentions that he is not done with Gargano and the title. Bronson Reed walks in and says Kushida put on a hell of a performance at Takeover. He’s also not done with Gargano and the title. He goes on and says when it comes down to it, between he and Kushida for the title, then they will cross that bridge when it’s time. Reed shows Kushida some respect again and makes his exit. Malcolm Bivens walks up and gives Kushida props for his Takeover performance. He says it would be even more impressive if he wrestled tonight, apparently against Tyler Rust. Bivens is excited as he leaves to talk to NXT General Manager William Regal.

Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

We go back to the ring and Leon Ruff waits in the ring as Isiah “Swerve” Scott comes out to boos.

They lock up and Swerve takes it to the corner. He backs off and they go at it. Ruff with deep arm drags. Ruff misses a splash in the corner but lands on his feet. Ruff goes down after missing an arm drag. More back and forth now. Ruff uses his speed to cause Swerve to miss him several times. Ruff with another arm drag to take Scott down and ground him. Swerve comes back and levels Ruff with a big knee to the gut.

Swerve follows up with a backbreaker over the knee. Swerve shows off some and nails a running dropkick in the corner. Swerve goes on and sends Ruff down face-first on the floor with a pump kick to the jaw. Swerve brings it back in for a 2 count. Swerve grounds Ruff with a body scissors now. Ruff makes a comeback now. Ruff goes on and hits a big clothesline and a twisting Cutter from the corner but Swerve still kicks out at 2.

Ruff keeps fighting but Swerve gets more aggressive. Ruff gets the upperhand, drops Swerve and stomps on the back of his neck. Swerve comes right back and turns Ruff inside out with a stiff clothesline. They tangle again and Ruff drops Swerve into a Crucifix pin out of nowhere for the win.

Winner: Leon Ruff

– After the match, Ruff and Swerve are both surprised at the pin as the music hits. They get up and shake hands but Swerve drops Ruff. Fans boo as Swerve stomps away while Ruff is down. Swerve scoops Ruff on his shoulders and launches him into the turnbuckles as the boos get louder. Swerve gets down in Ruff’s face and says he’s tired of Ruff getting everything handed to him. He says this is Swerve’s time and Swerve’s house. Swerve makes his exit while still talking trash, asking where his NXT North American Title shot is. Back to commercial.

Kacy Catanzaro vs. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea

Back from the break and out comes Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. The Robert Stone Brand’s Aliyah and Jessi Kamea are already in the ring. We see how Xia Li attacked Kacy and Kayden last week. They air a pre-recorded video where they talk about being concerned for Lia, and how they know the girl they know is down in there somewhere. But tonight they are focused on stopping Aliyah and Jessi.

Kacy starts the match off with Kamea. They go at it and in comes Carter for the double team. They drop Kamea with the double team for a pop. Carter covers for a 2 count. Catanzaro tags back in and takes Kamea down with a scissors for a 2 count.

We see Boa standing under a red light near the stage. This leads to a distraction, which allows Kamea and Aliyah to turn it around and double team Carter. Carter finally rocks Kamea and makes a tag. Carter and Aliyah tag in and unload on each other now.

Carter with a big clothesline and double leg drop out of the corner. Aliyah kicks out at 2. Carter tags in and they hit a double team assisted neckbreaker on Aliyah. Carter covers for the pin to win.

Winners: Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro

– After the match, Kacy and Kayden celebrate as the music hits. We go to replays. We see Boa on the stage and Xia is there now. Boa removes her headdress and then walk towards the ringside area. Kacy meets them near the stage and is going to try to talk to Li as a friend. She starts talking but Li grabs her arm and writes something in Chinese, in black, on her wrist. Li stares Kacy down and says next week she will hurt Kacy. Li walks off as Carter joins Kacy, watching Boa and Li head to the back.

– Malcolm Bivens and Tyler Rust are backstage. Bivens says Kushida was impressive but Rust is better, the kind of Superstar that comes around once in a generation. Rust is working out in the background as Bivens goes on praising Rust over Kushida. Bivens says Rust will take care of Kushida tonight because he’s not a rookie, he’s a “Diamond In the Rust.”

– We see the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winning teams walking backstage. Back to commercial.

