Keith Lee still a question mark for this Sunday’s Elimination Chamber

The United States title match at the Elimination Chamber this Sunday could undergo a change and become a one-on-one match rather than a triple threat match as Keith Lee’s participation in the show is up in the air.

Lee, who returned last week on Raw after more than a month out, was once again absent from this week’s broadcast with the announcers saying that Lee was “injured” after last week’s attack by Bobby Lashley.

The former NXT champion missed the Royal Rumble, a match which he was expected to have a big part of and the day before the show his fiancee Mia Yim tested positive for coronavirus as well.

It’s not known what the real issue with Lee is at the moment and for now he’s still being advertised for the match by WWE.

The Elimination Chamber also had another casualty in the form of Lacey Evans, whose match against Asuka was scrapped after Evans announced that she’s pregnant.