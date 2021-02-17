Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar updates

The non-title match between Karrion Kross and WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has been re-scheduled for next Wednesday night on the USA Network.

As noted, Kross vs. Escobar was announced for tonight’s show but the match was nixed some time this afternoon. It was then confirmed on tonight’s NXT show that the match would not be taking place.

WWE aired a segment where NXT General Manager William Regal played a video message he received earlier in the day from Escobar, who was in his car. Escobar said he had been threatened, but no one threatens him and gets away with it, so he was going home. Escobar went on to tell Regal that the match was not happening on Regal’s time, and that it would happen on Escobar’s own time. Regal then told viewers that the match will happen next week.

Per the stipulation announced by Regal, Escobar will be suspended indefinitely and stripped of the Cruiserweight Title if he does not show up next Wednesday, even though the match with Kross is not for the title.

WWE later aired a vignette with Kross and Scarlett. Kross stood by with a stopwatch while Scarlett talked about how Escobar likes to play games, but playing with time is not his forte as he does not have that power. She then warned that there is no pause button on this nightmare. Kross stopped his stopwatch and said Escobar’s destiny has already been decided, and there is no going back from it.

Kross named two options for Escobar and said he’s got a big decision to make. Option A is to show up next week and step into the ring like he’s supposed to, and Kross will drive his arm through the back of Escobar’s head on live TV. Option B is to not show up, get stripped of the title, and then Kross will catch up with him anyway, and leave him laying where he finds him. Kross declared that there is no easy way out for Escobar, only the hard way. Kross ended the promo with his “Tik, Tok…” taunt.

.@EscobarWWE may have avoided a match tonight, but he'll 𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒕𝒐 face @WWEKarrionKross next week or he will be stripped of the #WWENXT #Cruiserweight Title AND suspended indefinitely, per @RealKingRegal! pic.twitter.com/oosg5D5Pof — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 18, 2021

I “avoid” NADA!! I make the rules! 👊🏽☠️🇲🇽 https://t.co/7dnS1UPHGp — SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) February 18, 2021

This is a great way to piss me off. https://t.co/syASvCdvkt — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) February 18, 2021