Carlito finished with WWE

Feb 17, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

During a recent interview on Whatta Day with Joe Lowry, Carlito revealed that his recent WWE return was a short-term deal. Carlito spoke about his plans going forward. He said “Man, who knows? As of now, I’m open to whatever kind of idea is out there. Yeah, right now, I’m on my own. If a great opportunity comes to go back to WWE … [feed has technical issues] I’m open to whatever comes my way.” Carlito was also asked on whether he would sign with AEW. He said “Whatever great idea is out there, I’m willing to listen and see if I fit in there somehow.”

Post Category: News

2 Responses

  1. Joe A says:
    February 17, 2021 at 4:14 pm

    AEW would be smart to hire him immediately.

  2. Bulldawg says:
    February 17, 2021 at 4:56 pm

    @Joe A, Definitely!

