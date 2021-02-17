Blue Demon Jr. Refused To Take Mask Off for Disney

Dan Carrillo Levy and Eugenio Villamar recently spoke to Wrestling Inc where they discussed the new Disney Plus show they are executive producing Called “Ultra Violet & Blue Demon” Which will star Blue Demon Jr., but his identity had to remain a secret, even in initial meetings.

“The first thing they needed to understand, which is difficult to explain, is that Blue doesn’t take the mask of….EVER It’s a very unique thing about lucha libre. He is the persona, and no one knows his face. Even people that shot the pilot, the executives at Disney [and] the legal team that did the contracts, they don’t know his face as he refuse to take the mask off.”

“Even to get him into the meetings at Disney, they don’t get to see his face. There was a problem with security in how to get him in. That is the first thing that they need to learn. He’s a living character, which is very unique, and it’s part of what draws us into doing these projects. He lives his life as Blue Demon, and that’s it.”

“It’s not like Batman has Bruce Wayne, and Bruce Wayne has Batman. No, Blue Demon is Blue Demon all the time in and out of the Ring. So that was the first thing that we had to make them understand and pitch to them and how we would do this show and continue this because obviously, it’s not the case with the girl in the show.”