AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode will feature a big six-man main event, plus another match in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator tournament.

AEW has changed one match on tonight’s card. Matt Hardy, Hangman Page and Private Party vs. TH2 and Chaos Project will now just be a regular tag team match with Hardy and Page vs. TH2.

Below is the current card:

* FTR vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal

* Matt Hardy and Hangman Page vs. TH2

* AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament Round One: NWA World Women’s Champion Serena Deeb vs. Riho

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend against Santana and Ortiz

* Sting will call out Team Taz as he and TNT Champion Darby Allin prepare to face them at Revolution in a Street Fight

* Jon Moxley, Lance Archer and Rey Fenix vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade