2/17/21 MLW Fusion – Filthy Island Report

– Tonight’s special edition of MLW Fusion has been branded as Filthy Island. The commentators for the night are Tom Lawlor & Dan Lambert. They begin to run down the card & Lambert says that he thinks that having Low Ki in the main event will ruin the ticket sales & PPV buys.

– The ring doesn’t have any ropes and is held in a backyard (which they say is Von Erich land). Commentators for the Aztec Jungle Fight are Rich Bocchini & Saint Laurent.

***Match #1: Dominic Garrini defeated Mauna Loa with a rear naked choke.

– We a promo from Los Parks as they challenge Alexander Hammerstone for the MLW National Openweight Championship. Also a video ad for AztecaUnderground.com airs (possibly a rebirth of Lucha Underground in MLW?) After the break Richard Holliday & Alexander Hammerstone is bashing the area in saying they truly aren’t impressed with Hawaii. We see a video package of the rivalry between Savio Vega & Promociones Dorado.

***Match #2: Kevin Ku defeated Zenshi with a dragon suplex.

– Von Erichs send a video promo in as Ross says that that wish they could be there to help their brother Low Ki, Marshall then says he knows they’ll do something to get involved in the match tonight so then they decide to crash the party. MLW Underground returns next week in the place of Fusion. March 3rd Jordan Oliver will challenge Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship & Los Parks defend the MLW World Tag Team Titles against Contra (Simon Gotch & Daivari). March 31st will be the MLW Never Say Never PPV event.

***Match #3: Mil Muertes defeated Savio Vega in a Aztec Jungle Fight. The fight began after Muertes attacked Vega from behind. The match is fought in the dark while in a “jungle” but then the video feed was lost. The video feed picked back up after the next match as they continued to brawl but then a propaganda video from Josef Samael as he said that Jordan Oliver will taught an example as his public execution will happen. The match is returned to for the 3rd and final time as Muertes knocks out Vega with a crowbar. Salina de la Renta tells him to finish the job, he then pins him and begins digging a grave.

– Alicia Atout then interviews TJP about his feelings towards Bu Ku Dao after their loss to Los Parks a few weeks ago. He says over the last 6 years his trophy case has become something that only some people could dream of, he says he is like Lebron James because no matter what team he’s on he will win and help the up & comers. TJP then says Bu Ku drops the ball when the time comes to win. He finishes by saying he isn’t a bully.

***Match #4: Rocky Romero defeated Gringo Loco.

– We see Tom Lawlor trying to get an endorsement from Richard Holliday & Alexander Hammerstone but Holliday will not even consider it because of the trash everywhere and he sees the land as a dump but Hammerstone is intrigued since there is spam at the catering table.

– This week’s PWI Top 10 contenders for the MLW World Heavyweight Title.

10 Jordan Oliver

#9 Calvin Tankman

#8 Myron Reed

#7 Mil Muertes

#6 Richard Holliday

#5 Mads Krügger

#4 Low Ki

#3 Lio Rush

#2 Tom Lawlor

#1 Alexander Hammerstone

***Match #5: Low Ki defeated King Mo with a sleeper hold to win the King of the Knockouts 2 matchup. After the match Team Filthy attack Low Ki but the Von Erichs arrive and we see a brawl all around as the show ends.