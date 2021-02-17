2/17/21 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Adam Page and Matt Hardy vs. The Hybrid2 (Angelico and Jack Evans)

TH2 attack Page and Hardy as the bell rings and send Hardy to the floor. They double team Page, but Page comes back with a clothesline to Angelico. Page slams Evans onto Angelico and tags Hardy in. Hardy comes off the ropes and delivers an elbow to Evans. Hardy drops Evans with a neck-breaker as Page tags in. Page connects with a running Shooting Star Press and goes for the cover, but Evans kicks out. Hardy tags back in and he and Page double-suplex Evans. Hardy knocks Angelico to the floor and clubs Evans in the back. Angelico comes back and makes a blind tag as Hardy drops Evans with a BT Bomb. Angelico kicks Hardy in the head and delivers shots in the corner. Evans tags in and connects with a double stomp from the topes. Evans knocks Page to the stage and goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out. Hardy backs Evans in the corner, but Angelico tags in. Hardy delivers shots to Angelico, but Evans connects with a few shots to Hardy from the apron. Angelico goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out. Angelico locks in a front face-lock, but Hardy backs him into the corner. Evans tags in and delivers a right hand to Hardy.

Evans goes for the back handspring elbow, but Hardy kicks him in the back and delivers the Side Effect. Page tags in and takes Evans down. Angelico tags in, but Page keeps control. Page takes Evans down with a dive on the floor and drops Angelico with a back suplex in the ring. Page goes for the cover, but Angelico kicks out. Page power bombs Angelico to the mat, and then power bombs Evans onto Angelico. Hardy makes the tag and goes for the Side Effect on Evans, but Evans shoves Hardy into Page, who falls to the floor. TH2 deliver the neck-breaker/back-breaker combo to Hardy, and then Evans hits the Phoenix Splash. Evans goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out. Angelico tags in and TH@ double-team Hardy. Page comes in and hits a double Buckshot Lariat on TH2. Hardy hits the Twist of Fate on Angelico and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Adam Page and Matt Hardy

-After the match, Hardy says he is ready to be with Page, because Page is going to make a lot of money. He says he will make a lot of money, too. Page says he has a good set of friends who once told him to keep an extra set of papers rolled up in his pocket. Hardy says he didn’t read it and sent it straight to the lawyers. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ mascot comes to the ring and Hardy says he is okay if Page added some incentives. The mascot hands Hardy the contract that Page signed, and it is revealed to be a match contract between Page and Hardy at Revolution, and if Page wins he gets 100 percent of Hardy’s earnings for the first quarter of 2021. Hardy says since he is an honorable man, and Page claims to be, then Page should put his earnings for the first quarter of 2021 on the line. Page agrees and they shake hands. The mascot attacks Page and it is revealed to be Isiah Kassidy. Kassidy and TH2 beat down Page, but Alex Reynolds and John Silver, and the rest of the Dark Order rush out to save Page. Page goes for the Buckshot on Hardy, but Hardy escapes. Page smiles at the Dark Order and celebrates as they leave the ring.

Alex Marvez is backstage with The Inner Circle. Ortiz says this is his and Santana’s first title shot since they joined the company. He says that’s because everyone is scared. MJF calls out Sammy Guevara and says he accused him without any evidence. Chris Jericho tells MJF to shut up and tells him he has done nothing but goad him into it. Jericho says a lot of this is MJF’s fault, but the majority is Guevara’s fault. Jericho says MJF leaned things, but Guevara did not. Jericho says Guevara is dead to him and he never wants to hear his name again. Jericho says Santana and Ortiz are going to win the titles and bring gold back to The Inner Circle.

A recap of the first round of the Japan bracket in the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament is shown. Yuka Sakazaki, Emi Sakura, Ryo Mizunami, and Aja Kong advanced to the semifinals of the Japan bracket. Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. vs. Anna Jay, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura, and Aja Kong vs. Ryo Mizunami are announced for this upcoming Monday night at 7 PM, 6 PM Central on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Match #2 – #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match: Riho vs. Serena Deeb

Deeb takes Riho to the mat, but Riho turns it into a hammer-lock. Deeb comes back with a front face-lock, then turns it into a side headlock. Riho counters with a roll-up, but Deeb kicks out. Deeb goes back to the side headlock, but Riho gets free and goes to the corner. Deeb tries to take Riho to the mat, but Riho bridges up. Deeb turns it into a wirst-lock take down, but Riho comes back and sends Deeb off the ropes. Deeb drops Riho with a shoulder block and goes for the cover, but Riho gets free and delivers a dropkick. Riho connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Riho trips Deeb into the ropes and goes for the Tiger Feint Kick, but Deeb blocks it and sends Riho to the apron as the show heads to a commercial break.

Back from the break, Deeb has Riho in a straitjacket hold. Riho backs Deeb into the corner to break the hold. Riho drops Deeb with a snap dragon suplexand backs Deeb in the corner with an elbow strike. Riho delivers more strikes, but Deeb turns it around with strikes of her own. Riho sends Deeb to the corner and delivers a dropkick. Riho goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Riho delivers a dropkick and goes up top. Riho connects with a cross-body, but Deeb rolls through and delivers elbow shots and stomps to Riho’s knee. Riho sends Deeb to the corner, but Deeb turns it around with a dragon screw leg-whip in the ropes. Deeb delivers a swinging neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Riho comes back with shots and trips Deeb into the ropes. Riho delivers the Tiger Feint Kick and goes up top. Riho stomps on Deeb’s back and goes up top again. Riho connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Deeb comes back and delivers a power bomb. Deeb locks in the Stretch Muffler, but Riho counters with a roll-up for two.

Riho connects with a Northern Lights suplex and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out. Riho connects with a double stomp from the stomp and goes for the cover, but Deeb kicks out again. They exchange roll-ups and Riho eventually gets one that earns the pin fall.

Winner: Riho

-Riho will take on Thunder Rosa in one of the United States bracket semifinal matches.

A video package for Jade Cargill and Shaquille O’Neal airs.

Match #3 – Singles match: Luther (w/Serpentico) vs. Orange Cassidy (w/Chuck Taylor)

Serpentico takes Taylor out with a dive and Luther delivers a pump kick to Cassidy. Luther powers bombs Cassidy to the mat and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Luther takes Cassidy to the apron, but Cassidy gets free and power bombs Luther on the floor. Taylor drops Serpentico on the floor and Cassidy delivers the Orange Punch to Luther and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

A video package for the feud between Darby Allin and Sting and Team Taz is shown. Taz, Hook, and Brian Cage then come to the ring. Taz says they are down a few members due to weather and calls out Sting. Sting gets in the ring, and Taz says getting in the ring is the worst thing that Sting could have done. Taz says they drug Allin away and says Sting needs his bat. Sting throws the bat aside and takes off his coat. He throws it at Cage and delivers shots to Cage in the corner. Hook grabs the bat, but Sting knocks him to the mat. Cage kicks Sting in the midsection and drops him with a power bomb. Team Taz stand over Sting before leaving the ring.

Eddie Kingston is with The Buthcer, The Blade, and The Bunny backstage. He says he requested the match tonight, because he has three demons to deal with: Lance Archer, Rey Fenix, and Jon Moxley.

Kenny Omega reads to a grade school class of kids. He reads one sentence from The Young Bucks book about business going up when he and Chris Jericho wrestled in the Tokyo Dome. Then, Don Callis says it is time to leave. Michael Nakazawa is with them, and they say they kids can play with Nakazawa instead of them. All the kids attack Nakazawa as Omega and Callis leave.

Match #4 – AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Santana and Ortiz