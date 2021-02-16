Two WWE superstars: “Vince just doesn’t see anything in them”

A fan wrote into Dave Meltzer and asked the status of both Aleister Black and Andrade. He replied “Vince just doesn’t see anything in them. They were two guys Paul Heyman thought of highly but once he was removed from power it was downhill for them. The only one that ended up not being completely f**ked was Shayna because I guess they like the idea of Shayna and Nia Jax, so she got brought back. But pretty much everybody else, they’re with Bo Dallas in catering.”

Black hasn’t been used since September and Andrade since October.