Triple H comments on Bad Bunny’s WWE 24/7 Championship win

Triple H took to Twitter last night to comment on new WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny.

As noted, last night’s RAW featured a backstage segment where Damian Priest helped the rapper win the 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa, who had just captured the title from R-Truth. Triple H made a post-show tweet that includes his trademark “The Point” pose.

“A #RoyalRumble moment, an upcoming #SNL appearance and now @wwe #247Champion… @sanbenito has been a busy man. #ThePoint #WWERaw,” he wrote.

Bad Bunny has been training in the ring at the WWE Performance Center, and is rumored to team with Priest to face The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 37. There is no word on if he will bring the WWE 24/7 Title with him to SNL this coming weekend, but he continues to bring exposure to the WWE product, and customers to WWE Shop.

Triple H recently had major praise for Bad Bunny during his media call to promote the WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event.

“I can tell you I have not been more impressed with anyone sort of walking in the door with a, ‘Hey, I’d like to do this thing with you guys and king of engage with you,’ as Bad Bunny,” Triple H said during the call last week. “I cannot… he is phenomenal. So respectful to what we do, is the biggest fan, is living a dream right now. But in every way that you could possibly imagine, he’s respectful and loves what we are doing, and is so into it.

“I see him training all the time, I see him working out all the time. When he’s there he’s just one of the guys and it’s awesome to see, and I really can’t say enough good stuff about him.”

Stay tuned for more on Bad Bunny in WWE. You can see Triple H’s full tweet and photo below, along with video of last night’s title change: