Millie McKenzie reportedly signs with NXT UK

WWE has reportedly signed 20 year old UK women’s wrestler Millie McKenzie, who can be seen in the above photo wearing the dark blue gear.

McKenzie has been signed to work NXT UK, according to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. There is no word yet on when she will be in action for the brand.

This will be McKenzie’s return to the brand as she made her NXT UK debut back at the July 29, 2018 TV tapings, losing to Killer Kelly in a dark match. She then lost to Jinny on the November 14, 2018 NXT UK episode, in a match for the NXT UK Women’s Title tournament. Her last NXT UK match came on the November 28, 2018 NXT UK show, where she and Xia Brookside defeated Killer Kelly and Charlie Morgan.

WWE officials reportedly have high hopes for McKenzie. It was noted that she’s set to be featured at the top of the NXT UK women’s division, along with Japanese wrestling Meiko Satomura. McKenzie and Satomura know each other from the indies, where McKenzie also had an alliance with current NXT Superstar Pete Dunne that was popular with fans.

McKenzie previously played a central role in the “#SpeakingOut” movement on social media last year as she spoke out about the abusive relationship she had with former NXT UK Superstar Travis Banks. It was believed that McKenzie did not sign with WWE sooner because Banks was with the company. talkSPORT noted that McKenzie now feels comfortable working with WWE as Banks and others who faced “#SpeakingOut” allegations were released.

McKenzie, who is a former Defiant Women’s Champion, will also be featured on PROGRESS Wrestling’s “Chapter 104: Natural Progression” event that airs on the WWE Network this Saturday, February 20. That event will mark the return to action for PROGRESS. McKenzie is scheduled to face Mercedes Blaze on the show, which has already been taped.

Stay tuned for more on McKenzie and new NXT UK signings. Below are clips from her previous NXT UK TV matches: