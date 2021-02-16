Lacey Evans comments after pregnancy announcement

Lacey Evans says she’s happy to be pregnant with her second child.

As noted, Evans announced during tonight’s WWE RAW that she is pregnant. This appeared to be an angle as Evans implied that WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is the father, and it seemed like she was just trying to avoid Charlotte Flair in a tag team match. However, it was then revealed, via Wrestling Inc, that Evans and her partner are expecting a child together as she is legitimately pregnant.

As seen in the post-RAW video below, a WWE camera man caught up with Evans and asked her how she’s feeling.

“You nasty thing, I said everything I wanted to say out there. Nasties like yourself need to learn to stay out of people’s business,” she said, laughing. “Just know that I am very happy.”

Evans laughed again and walked off. She then took to Twitter after the show and said life is a wild ride, taunting Charlotte.

“Life is a wild ride [ringed planet emoji] [nail polish emoji] Wooooooooooo!!!!! #WWERaw,” she wrote.

Evans then re-tweeted a confused “Mood” tweet by Charlotte and added, “Wooooooooo #WWERaw”

Evans vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is still on the official WWE website for Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, but Evans obviously will not be wrestling due to the pregnancy. There’s no word yet on who will replace Evans at the pay-per-view, but we will keep you updated.

The 30 year old Evans and her husband Alfonso already have a daughter together, named Summer. This will be their second child together.

Stay tuned for more on Evans and her pregnancy, and the match against Asuka. Below are the related tweets and clips: