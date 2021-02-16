Kurt Angle Feels Vince McMahon Does Listen to the Fans
During The Kurt Angle Show podcast on AdFreeShows.com, Kurt Angle talked about Vince McMahon and if Vince plays to an “audience of one” as speculated:
“Vince listens to the fans, he does. Whether he does things on purpose to tick the fans off, and I think he likes to get them riled up, but he has a psychology to it. It’s not…he always does something to bring them [the fans] back.”
“He loves the attention. He loves making noise, he loves doing big things and he likes making it hard for the fans to understand and confused every once in a while. Being…basically being frustrated as a fan? Sometimes it makes you want to watch even more to see if they change the stuff up.”
“Vince does things on purpose, it’s for a reason. It’s not because he’s just being an a**hole! He really… he really has a science to it, he’s pretty smart at it too.”
(quotes courtesy of FighterFans.com)