Impact Wrestling signs new TV deal with Africa’s StarTimes

Impact Wrestling announced today an agreement with Africa’s electronics and media company StarTimes, bringing more than 250 hours of Impact Wrestling content to the platform in 2021. The acquisition extends Impact’s reach even further across the globe, bringing a slate of the promotion’s most popular series to over 13 million DVB subscribers and 20 million OTT users throughout Sub-Saharan Africa including Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, South Africa and Côte d’Ivoire, among others.

“IMPACT has cultivated a large and loyal following in Africa throughout the years, and we are proud to be able to reach even more viewers in the continent’s Sub-Saharan region through this partnership with StarTimes,” said Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and president of IMPACT Wrestling. “The worldwide demand for high-quality professional wrestling content has never been higher, and IMPACT is committed to expanding our footprint as far as possible across the globe. This agreement is the perfect reflection of that, providing us with an invaluable opportunity to bring classic IMPACT Wrestling programming to the StarTimes’ audience.”

“We are excited to partner with IMPACT Wrestling. Wrestling has a strong fanbase in Africa and our viewers will love the action of IMPACT Wrestling,” said Kristen Miao, Sports Deputy Director of StarTimes.