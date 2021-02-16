Harlem Bravado

Real Name: Clint Barrow

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 216 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 22, 1989

Hometown: Draper, North Carolina

Pro Debut: June 2007

Trained By: ROH Dojo

Finishing Move: Blue Thunder

Biography

– Harlem is known widely as one half of the Bravado Brothers in which he teamed with real life brother Lance before he retired in 2017.

– Harlem is also nicknamed Globetrotter.

– June 30, 2007, Bravado Brothers competed in a 3-Way for the WCEW Tag Team Titles.

– November 6, 2009, Harlem lost to Erick Stevens on ROH TV.

– January 8, 2010, Bravado Brothers lost to The Dark City Fight Club (Kory Chavis & Jon Davis) on ROH TV.

– February 13th, Bravado Brothers lost to The Kings of Wrestling (Chris Hero & Claudio Castagnoli) at the ROH 8th Anniversary Show.

– February 27th, Bravado Brothers defeated The Dillingers (Justin & Dusty Dillinger) at NWA War Zone.

– April 24th, Bravado Brothers lost to The Dark City Fight Club at ROH Bitter Friends, Stiffer Enemies 2.

– July 23rd, Bravado Brothers lost to The House of Truth (Christin Able & Josh Raymond) at ROH Hate: Chapter II.

– August 27th, Bravado Brothers lost to The Dark City Fight Club in the semi-finals of the ROH Tag Wars ’10.

– October 1st, Bravado Brothers lost to Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly on ROH TV.

– October 30th, Bravado Brothers defeated The American Gangsters (Alexander Bird & Marker Dillinger) at APW Shocktober ’10.

– November 13th, Bravado Brothers lost to Kyle O’Reilly & Adam Cole at ROH Fate of an Angel II.

– January 15, 2011, Bravado Brothers defeated Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly at ROH Only the Strong Survive.

– January 22nd, Bravado Brothers defeated Grizzly Redwood & Bobby Dempsey on ROH TV.

– January 28th, Bravado Brothers defeated Cedric Alexander & Caleb Konley at ROH SoCal Showdown II.

– March 18th, Bravado Brothers defeated Guy Alexander & Matt Taven at ROH Defy or Deny.

– May 21st, Bravado Brothers lost to Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly at ROH Supercard of Honor VI.

– July 9th, Bravado Brothers lost to Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Team (Charlie Haas & Shelton Benjamin) at ROH No Escape.

– August 13th, Bravado Brothers lost to Future Shock (Kyle O’Reilly & Adam Cole) on ROH TV.

– September 17th, Bravado Brothers competed in a 3-Way Elimination at ROH Death Before Dishonor IX.

– October 1st, Bravado Brothers lost to The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson) on ROH TV.

– November 5th, Bravado Brothers lost to Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander on ROH TV.

– November 6th, Bravado Brothers lost to Steve Corino & Jimmy Jacobs at ROH Gateway to Honor.

– November 19th, Harlem lost to Tommaso Ciampa at ROH Glory by Honor X.

– December 3rd, Harlem competed in the ROH Honor Rumble.

– December 4th, Bravado Brothers lost to The All-Night Express (Kenny King & Rhett Titus) at ROH Northern Aggression.

– December 23rd, Bravado Brothers competed in a Tag Team Gauntlet at ROH Final Battle ’11.

– January 22, 2012, Harlem lost to Yoshinobu Kanemaru at NOAH Great Voyage in Osaka ’12.

– January 31st, Harlem lost to Mohammed Yone at NOAH The Tsuigeki Navigation ’12 in Tsu.

– April 14th, Bravado Brothers competed in a 4-Way Elimination at CHIKARA I’ll be a Mummy’s Uncle.

– April 28th, Bravado Brothers defeated The Young Bucks at ROH Unity.

– May 19th, Bravado Brothers defeated Wrestling’s Greatest Tag Team by DQ at ROH The Battle of Richmond.

– June 29th, Bravado Brothers defeated The House of Truth (Michael Elgin & Roderick Strong) on ROH TV.

– August 17th, Bravado Brothers won a 4-Way Elimination at CHIKARA Shoot a Crooked Arrow.

– August 18th, Harlem lost to Eddie Kingston at CHIKARA The Ring of Wax.

– September 8th, Bravado Brothers lost to Caprice Coleman & Cedric Alexander at ROH Caged Hostility.

– September 22nd, Bravado Brothers lost to The Briscoes (Mark & Jay Briscoe) on ROH TV.

– October 6th, Bravado Brothers defeated 3.0 (Shane Matthews & Scott Parker) at ROH Killer Instinct.

– October 13th, Bravado Brothers lost to Cedric Alexander & Caprice Coleman at ROH Glory by Honor XI.

– November 3rd, Bravado Brothers lost to Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly on ROH TV.

– November 25th, Bravado Brothers lost to Cedric Alexander & Caprice Coleman at WrestleCade ’12.

– January 5, 2013, Bravado Brothers competed in a Tag Team Gauntlet on ROH TV.

– January 20th, Harlem competed in the NOAH Hakata Starlanes Cup Battle Royal.

– April 26th, Bravado Brothers defeated Tommy Taylor & Kenneth Cameron at FIP Ascension.

– May 18th, Bravado Brothers lost to The Batiri (Kodama & Obariyon) in the first round of the CHIKARA Tag World Grand Prix ’13.

– May 30th, Bravado Brothers defeated Sugar Dunkerton & Maxwell Chicago at EVOLVE 20.

– June 1st, Bravado Brothers defeated Andrew Everett & Derek Ryze at EVOLVE 21.

– July 5th, Bravado Brothers won the FIP Tag Team Titles by winning a 3-Way.

– August 30th, Bravado Brothers lost to The Hunter Brothers (Jim & Lee Hunter) at FCP International Tekkers ’13.

– September 22nd, Bravado Brothers won the Young Bucks Invitational 4-Way at EVOLVE 24.

– November 16th, Bravado Brothers defeated The Young Bucks for the Open the United Gate Titles.

– December 6th, Bravado Brothers lost the FIP Tag Team Titles to Rich Swann & Roderick Strong.

– January 11, 2014, Bravado Brothers retained the Open the United Gate Titles against Dos Ben Dejos (Jay Cruz & Eddie Rios).

– February 23rd, Bravado Brothers defeated The Gentleman’s Club (Chuck Taylor & Drew Gulak) at DGUSA Way of the Ronin ’14.

– March 30th, Bravado Brothers defeated The Love Hate Machine (John Skyler & Steven Walters) for the WrestleForce Tag Team Titles in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.

– April 5th, Bravado Brothers & Moose lost to Lince Dorado & The Colony (Fire Ant & Green Ant) in the semi-finals of the DGUSA Six Man Tag Team Tournament.

– May 3rd, Harlem defeated Jesus De Leon at FIP Accelerate ’14.

– May 9th, Bravado Brothers defeated The Monster Mafia (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) at EVOLVE 29.

– June 22nd, Harlem competed in the FIP Florida Rumble ’14.

– September 14th, Bravado Brothers lost the Open the United Gate Titles to The Premier Athlete Brand (Anthony Nese & Caleb Konley) in a 3-Way Elimination.

– November 2nd, Bravado Brothers lost the WrestleForce Tag Team Titles to The Flock (Lodi & Sick Boy).

– November 29th, Bravado Brothers defeated Latin American Exchange (Homicide & Hernandez) at WrestleCade ’14.

– January 9, 2015, Bravado Brothers lost to Uhaa Nation & AR Fox at EVOLVE 36.

– February 8th, Bravado Brothers defeated The Flock for the WrestleForce Tag Team Titles in a Flock Rules match.

– February 22nd, Bravado Brothers defeated The Lucha World Order (Jay Cruz & Lince Dorado) at PWX Rise of a Champion X.

– May 2nd, Bravado Brothers lost to C&C Wrestle Factory (Cedric Alexander & Caprice Coleman) at OMEGA Chaos in Cameron II.

– June 14th, Bravado Brothers defeated Country Jacked (Adam Page & Corey Hollis) for the PWX Tag Team Titles.

– August 30th, Bravado Brothers lost the WrestleForce Tag Team Titles to Country Jacked in a Turmoil match.

– September 5th, Bravado Brothers lost the PWX Tag Team Titles in a Street Fight to Country Jacked.

– December 20th, Harlem competed in the WrestleForce Choice Rumble.

– January 10, 2016, Bravado Brothers lost to The Revolt! (Zane Riley & Caleb Konley) at PWX Taken by Force III.

– February 20th, Bravado Brothers defeated Chip Day & Cedric Alexander at PWX Road to Rise of a Champion.

– March 13th, Bravado Brothers, Caleb Konley, Jake Manning & Zane Riley defeated Country Jacked, CW Anderson, Gunner & John Skyler in a War Games Steel Cage at PWX Rise of a Champion XI.

– April 17th, Bravado Brothers defeated Country Jacked for the PWX Tag Team Titles.

– May 7th, Bravado Brothers defeated Chris Dickinson & Ethan Page at EVOLVE 61.

– June 10th, Bravado Brothers challenged Catch Point (Tracy Williams & Drew Gulak) for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– July 24th, Bravado Brothers retained the PWX Tag Team Titles against Team IOU (Kerry Awful & Nick Iggy).

– October 22nd, Bravado Brothers lost the titles to The Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy).

– October 23rd, Harlem defeated Drew Adler at WrestleForce Fall Brawl.

– November 1st, Bravado Brothers competed in the Tag Team Apocalypto for the TNA World Tag Team Titles on Impact Wrestling – Total Nonstop Deletion.

– April 23, 2017, Harlem defeated Big Grizzly at BLW Uprising.

– May 5th, Harlem lost to Matt Riddle at Ironfist Bad BROmance.

– August 20th, Harlem lost to Jack Swagger at BLW Revolution.

– October 13th, Harlem retained the GPW Heavyweight Title against Zane Dawson.

– November 26th, Harlem lost to Dean Allmark at BLW GrandSlam.

– January 14, 2018, Harlem lost to Elijah Evans in the quarter-finals of the PWX SIXTEEN Tournament ’18.

– February 17th, Harlem challenged Oliver Grey for the ASW British Heavyweight Title.

– February 25th, Harlem challenged Nick Aldis for the NWA World Heavyweight Title.

– September 7th, Harlem lost to JD Drake at EVOLVE 112.

– September 8th, Harlem competed in a 6-Way at EVOLVE 113.

– October 28th, Harlem competed in a 6-Way Ladder match for the vacant WWN Title.

– November 9th, Harlem won a 4-Way at EVOLVE 115.

– November 10th, Harlem competed in a 3-Way for the WWN Title.

– December 16th, Harlem & Austin Theory challenged Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– January 20, 2019, Harlem lost to Slim J in the semi-finals of the PWX X SIXTEEN Tournament ’19.

– February 15th, Harlem lost to JD Drake at EVOLVE 121.

– February 16th, Harlem competed in the PWX Battlefield X.

– March 15th, Harlem lost to Shane Strickland at EVOLVE 123.

– March 16th, Harlem defeated John Silver at EVOLVE 124.

– April 4th, Harlem lost to Adrian Jaoude at EVOLVE 125.

– May 10th, Harlem & Kassius Ohno lost to Leon Ruff & AR Fox at EVOLVE 127.

– June 29th, Harlem lost to Babatunde at EVOLVE 129.

– July 7th, Harlem lost to Rocky Romero at PWX Legend.

– October 12th, Harlem competed in a 4-Way at EVOLVE 138.

– November 9th, Harlem & Anthony Greene defeated Brandon Taggart & Curt Stallion at EVOLVE 139.

– January 19, 2020, Harlem defeated Corey Hollis to win the PWX X SIXTEEN Tournament ’20.

– February 29th, Harlem defeated Denzel Dejournette at EVOLVE 145.

– March 1st, Harlem defeated Stephen Wolf at EVOLVE 146.