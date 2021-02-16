Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to guest star on Peacock’s upcoming series Punky Brewster

Feb 16, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are to guest star on Peacock’s upcoming series Punky Brewster.

The series is set to debut Feb. 25 on the streaming service and is a continuation of the NBC sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1988. Soleil Moon Frye is set to return to the series as Punky.

