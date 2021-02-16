Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to guest star on Peacock’s upcoming series Punky Brewster
WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss are to guest star on Peacock’s upcoming series Punky Brewster.
The series is set to debut Feb. 25 on the streaming service and is a continuation of the NBC sitcom that ran from 1984 to 1988. Soleil Moon Frye is set to return to the series as Punky.
BREAKING: @WWE Superstars @AlexaBliss_WWE & @MsCharlotteWWE are set to guest star on an episode of @peacockTV's #PunkyBrewster. The new and highly-anticipated #PunkyBrewsterseries will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, February 25. https://t.co/9hEfXdUeEI
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) February 16, 2021