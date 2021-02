2/16/21 AEW Dark Results

Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. Jon Moxley defeated Jon Cruz

2. Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) defeated Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico)

3. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) defeated Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott

4. Shanna defeated Renee Michelle

5. Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) defeated Eric James and VSK

6. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (w/Marko Stunt) defeated Baron Black and John Skyler

7. Tay Conti (w/Anna Jay) defeated Vertvixen

8. Eddie Kingston defeated Aaron Solow

9. Ricky Starks (w/Hook) defeated KC Navarro

10. Brandon Cutler defeated Misterioso

11. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Ryzin

12. Nick Comoroto defeated Fuego Del Sol