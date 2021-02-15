Updated WWE Elimination Chamber PPV card, Keith Lee injured?, more

Kofi Kingston has been added to the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match at Sunday’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

As noted earlier, The Miz announced on tonight’s RAW that he was removing himself from the match so he could focus on cashing in his Money In the Bank title shot for either the WWE Title or the WWE Universal Title. Miz arranged for John Morrison to replace him in the Chamber match, but Kofi then talked Adam Pearce into letting him compete for the spot. Kofi then defeated Miz in a singles match to earn the final spot.

In other news on the Chamber match for the WWE Title, Sheamus will be entering the match as the last entrant on Sunday. The Celtic Warrior won the Gauntlet Match match main event on tonight’s RAW to earn the final spot in the match. He last defeated WWE Champion Drew McIntyre to win the Gauntlet.

It’s interesting to note that Lacey Evans vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka is still advertised for Sunday’s pay-per-view as of this writing. We noted earlier that Evans announced her pregnancy during tonight’s RAW, and word is that she is legitimately expecting her second child. WWE has not announced who, if anyone, will be replacing Evans on Sunday but she obviously will not be competing.

The Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title is also up in the air. Bobby Lashley is scheduled to defend against Keith Lee and Riddle on Sunday. However, the announcers said during tonight’s go-home RAW that Lee suffered injuries during last Monday’s match with Riddle and post-match angle. Lee has not been removed from the match, but it was noted that his status for Sunday is up in the air. Stay tuned for updates.

The 2021 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place this coming Sunday, February 21 from the ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. Below is the current card:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title

Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Sheamus will enter the match last.

Elimination Chamber Match to Earn a Shot at the WWE Universal Title

Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso vs. King Baron Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro vs. Daniel Bryan

Winner will earn a WWE Universal Title shot later in the night.

WWE Universal Title Match

Winner of the SmackDown Elimination Chamber vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Lacey Evans vs. Asuka (c)

Match likely to be changed due to Evans’ pregnancy.

Triple Threat for the WWE United States Title

Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. Bobby Lashley (c)

Match could be changed due to reported injuries to Lee.