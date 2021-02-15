Sammy Guevara pulled from Impact tapings after complaints over creative

It is being reported by multiple insiders that Sammy Guevara was supposed to be part of the Impact Wrestling TV tapings this week but Guevara was pulled after he complained about the creative direction.

Fightful Select and Wrestling Observer both revealed how Guevara traveled to Nashville, Tennessee but was vocal about what he was supposed to do on the show. Impact decided not to deal with him and did not use him at all. The website Slam Wrestling was the first one to shed light on the story, saying it was Jericho’s idea to have Guevara show up on Impact and the angle was green lit after Tony Khan signed off on it and Impact agreed to play along.

While details are not 100% confirmed at this point, Guevara never made it to the Skyway Studios and was told not to report to the building after his complaints were registered and reported to AEW.

Guevara quit The Inner Circle on last week’s Dynamite.