Nia Jax on Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai earning a championship match

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Nia Jax took to Twitter after the WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” event and reacted to Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez winning the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

As noted, Kai and Gonzalez defeated Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in the tournament finals at Takeover. They took home the Women’s Dusty Classic trophy and have earned a future title shot from Jax and her partner, Shayna Baszler. There is no word on when that match will happen, but Jax is already annoyed at the idea.

Jax pointed to how she and Baszler have potential challengers on all three brands now – Lana and Naomi on RAW, Kai and Gonzalez on NXT, plus Bianca Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks on SmackDown.

“Everyone is coming for my title,” Jax wrote. “Monday night RAW is war: Naomi & Lana. Wednesday night NXT: Dakota & Raquel. Friday night: Sasha & Bianca. Why are you all bothering me!? IM THE CHAMPION #WWERAW #SmackDown #WWENXT”

Baszler also weighed in, posting a GIF that shows she’s not worried about Kai.

Several WWE Superstars and fans have commented on Kai and Gonzalez earning a WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles shot. Braun Strowman tweeted his excitement for the match.

He wrote, “Alright…. I think I can say this safely and loudly….. I and the rest of the world need to see @RaquelWWE and @DakotaKai_WWE vs @NiaJaxWWE and @QoSBaszler for the women’s tag titles!!!!!”

Kai and Gonzalez spoke to McKenzie Mitchell for a post-Takeover backstage interview, as seen in the video below.

“We told you this actually a few weeks ago, we weren’t going to give our gameplan away,” Kai said. “Actions speak for themselves.”

Gonzalez said, “We went out there and we did exactly what we were going to do.”

“Dominate,” Kai added.

Mitchell then asked if they have a message for Jax and Baszler.

“You know, Nia and Shayna have had some really tough battles but they’ve never stepped into a ring with two women like us,” Gonzalez said.

Kai added, “Those WWE Tag Titles are going to be ours.”

Stay tuned for more on Gonzalez and Kai vs. Jax and Baszler.

