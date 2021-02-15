LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– Tonight’s Elimination Chamber go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the usual intro video.

– We’re live from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida as Tom Phillips welcomes us to RAW. He hypes tonight’s Gauntlet Match main event. Tom is joined at ringside by Samoa Joe and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Miz for another must-see edition of MizTV. Mike Rome does the introduction. The Miz is by himself, but is carrying his Money In the Bank briefcase. Miz welcomes everyone and quickly introduces his guest. Out comes WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as the pyro goes off.

