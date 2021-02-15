Lex Luger Set for WrestleCon 2021
Wrestlecon has announced that Lex Luger will be part of this year’s event, joining a list that includes Ron Simmons, Sgt. Slaughter and Ted Dibiase.
The event happens in Tampa, Florida from April 9-10. Tickets go on sale on February 26. You can find hotel information and details on the COVID-19 safety protocols here.
Our 4th guest announcement for Tampa is Lex Luger! Head to https://t.co/3nnL4jMzwD to check out all talent announcements so far, and read about the safety protocols in place. #maskup #wrestlecon pic.twitter.com/JYONJcLd4d
— WrestleCon – Tampa 2021, Dallas 2022, LA 2023 (@wrestlecon) February 15, 2021