Leilani Kai
Real Name: Patty Seymour
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 162 lbs.
Date of Birth: January 23, 1960
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Resides: Ocala, Florida
Pro Debut: 1975
Trained By: The Fabulous Moolah
Finishing Move: Big Boot
Biography
– Seymour is also known as Patty Stone Grinder & she is nicknamed the Hawaiian Princess.
– Titles and accolades held by Seymour include:
– All Pacific Championship
– LPWA Tag Team Championship
– NDW Women’s Championship
– NWA Hall of Fame (2006)
– NWA Mid-Atlantic Women’s Championship (3x)
– NWA World Women’s Championship
– PGWP Penny Banner Spirit of Excellence Award (2001)
– PGWA Championship
– Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2016)
– UCW Women’s Championship
– WWE Women’s Championship
– WWF World Women’s Tag Team Championship (2x)