Leilani Kai

Real Name: Patty Seymour

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 162 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 23, 1960

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Resides: Ocala, Florida

Pro Debut: 1975

Trained By: The Fabulous Moolah

Finishing Move: Big Boot

Biography

– Seymour is also known as Patty Stone Grinder & she is nicknamed the Hawaiian Princess.

– Titles and accolades held by Seymour include:

– All Pacific Championship

– LPWA Tag Team Championship

– NDW Women’s Championship

– NWA Hall of Fame (2006)

– NWA Mid-Atlantic Women’s Championship (3x)

– NWA World Women’s Championship

– PGWP Penny Banner Spirit of Excellence Award (2001)

– PGWA Championship

– Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame (2016)

– UCW Women’s Championship

– WWE Women’s Championship

– WWF World Women’s Tag Team Championship (2x)