LA Knight comments on signing with NXT

LA Knight took to Twitter after WWE NXT “Takeover: Vengeance Day” to tout his signing with the company.

As noted, the former Eli Drake returned to NXT during the Takeover Pre-show and put the locker room on notice, warning that he has his eyes on any Superstar who is currently holding a title. A segment aired during Takeover that showed Knight signing his contract with NXT General Manager William Regal earlier in the day.

Knight re-tweeted a photo from that segment and wrote, “It’s official.”

He added on Instagram, “Here we go. @wwenxt #Takeover #LAKnight”

WWE covered Knight’s arrival on their website and called him one of the hottest free agents in wrestling.

“One of the hottest free agents in wrestling has arrived in NXT, and he says he’s here to change the game. LA Knight crashed the NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Pre-Show, stunning the panel and NXT Universe. Knight met with NXT General Manager William Regal earlier in the day to sign his NXT contract and make things official. Brash and self-assured, Knight declared that he had his eyes on championship gold. After making a big splash in his first NXT appearance, what will Knight’s next move be?,” WWE wrote.

The official NXT Instagram account posted a new backstage photo of Knight at the Capitol Wrestling Center last night. You can see that photo below, along with related posts and video from the pre-show.

Knight appeared on TNT’s reality show The Hero back in 2013, which was hosted by The Rock. He originally signed with WWE in May 2013 but never made it out of NXT, getting released in August 2014. He then had successful runs with Impact Wrestling and the NWA, until being quietly released from the NWA this year. He is a former NWA World Tag Team Champion, a one-time Impact World Champion, a one-time Impact World Tag Team Champion, and a one-time TNA King of the Mountain Champion.

You can click here for Triple H’s post-Takeover comments on why he signed Knight, being a fan of Knight’s work during his first WWE run and time away from WWE, and more.

It will be interesting to see if Knight makes his Wednesday night NXT debut on this week’s post-Takeover show. Stay tuned for more.