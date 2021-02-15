Keiji Mutoh wins GHC Heavyweight Championship, signs contract
Pro wrestling legend and new GHC Heavyweight Champion The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) has signed a two-year deal with Pro Wrestling NOAH.
A joint press conference was held with Mutoh and new DDT KO-D Openweight Champion Jun Akiyama, according to F4Wonline.com. The 58 year old Mutoh confirmed that he will be a regular member of the Pro Wrestling NOAH roster for the next two years. The 51 year old Akiyama also announced that he has joined the DDT roster full-time.
Muta defeated Go Shiozaki to win the GHC (Global Honored Crown) Heavyweight Title for the first time at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s Destination 2021 event from Budokan Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Akiyama won the DDT KO-D Title in Kawasaki, Japan on Sunday morning at DDT Pro-Wrestling’s Kawasaki Strong 2021 event by defeating Tetsuya Endo. DDT and NOAH are ran under the same parent company, CyberAgent.
Muta’s first title defense will be on March 14 at the Great Voyage event in Fukuoka. After winning the title this past weekend, he was confronted by Kaito Kiyomiya and challenged for March 14.
Muta made pro wrestling history with his GHC Heavyweight Title win as he is now the third person to win the IWGP Heavyweight Title for New Japan Pro Wrestling, the All Japan Pro Wrestling Triple Crown, and now the GHC Heavyweight Title. The other two wrestlers are Yoshihiro Takayama and Kensuke Sasaki.
Below are a few photos from the signing announcement and title win:
