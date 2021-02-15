Alexa Bliss appears in dark backstage segment on tonight’s Raw

Tonight’s WWE RAW featured a bizarre backstage segment where Alexa Bliss teased the return of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt while sitting in the middle of a pentagram surrounded by candles.

Bliss interrupted a promo by Randy Orton, who was talking about how he will win the WWE Title in the Elimination Chamber match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. After showing a shot of the Firefly Fun House door, Bliss said, “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust…” and then blew a handful of what appeared to be ashes. She said fire did destroy, but in the future “He” will be re-born.

Bliss was then shown sitting in the middle of the pentagram on the floor, looking up from her knees as a red glow appeared and the floor appeared to move or rumble. Bliss started laughing uncontrollably while looking up. That ended the segment.

Due to the somewhat controversial nature of the Bliss segment, fans are reacting on social media with a mix of criticism and praise so far.

The Fiend has not been seen since Orton defeated him in the Firefly Inferno Match at the WWE TLC pay-per-view on December 20. It’s believed that he will be back in time for WrestleMania 37, but nothing has been confirmed.

Stay tuned for more on Bliss, The Fiend and Orton. Below are a few shots from tonight’s RAW segment:

