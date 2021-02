2/15/21 AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament – Japan Bracket First Round Results

Excalibur calls the action, which was previously recorded in Saitama, Japan.

—

1. #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match

Yuka Sakazaki defeated Mei Suruga

2. #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match

Emi Sakura defeated Veny

3. #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match

Ryo Mizunami defeated Maki Itoh

4. #1 Contender’s (AEW Women’s World Championship) Eliminator Tournament – First Round Match

Aja Kong defeated Rin Kadokura

—

Semifinals:

Emi Sakura vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Aja Kong vs. Ryo Mizunami