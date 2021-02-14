Macho Man and Vince McMahon actors announced for Young Rock NBC series

Young Rock, the newest NBC series featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in his early days, has enlisted the services of Kevin Makely and Adam Ray to play the roles of Macho Man Randy Savage and Vince McMahon respectively.

The two join a cast of wrestlers featuring Andre The Giant, Afa and Sika, The Iron Sheik, The Junkyard Dog, and many others who will be part of the highly-anticipated series.

“I am BEYOND excited and humbled to officially announce that I have the honor of portraying my wrestling hero, the larger than life, the Tower of Power, The one, the only MACHO MAN Randy Savage in the upcoming series @nbcyoungrock,” Makely wrote in a post on Instagram. “The experience was a childhood fantasy come to life!! Thank you @therock @nbc @sevenbucksprod for the amazing opportunity to portray this Iconic man!”

Fellow cast mate Adam Ray was also excited about his role playing Vince. “As my dude DJ just announced on his Instagram, I can now proudly say what part I’m portraying on NBC’s YOUNG ROCK, premiering Feb 16th! I’ll be playing WWE Chairman & CEO – VINCE MCMAHON. The show is incredible,” he wrote.